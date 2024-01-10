HOUSTON (KIAH) — With freezing temperatures headed our way, the Houston Humane Society is looking out for families in need of keeping pets safe through the upcoming cold spell. To increase preparedness, Houston Humane Society will host an emergency pet supplies drive-thru distribution event this Saturday, January 13.

While supplies last, all pet owners are welcome to receive free blankets, pet clothing, beds, pet food and dog houses at the Houston Humane Society Pavillion from noon to 2 p.m.. The event is open to the public, and supplies will be distributed first come, first served. Volunteers will be on-site to distribute items directly into vehicles.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here to sign up. Volunteers will need to arrive at the shelter by 10am. From there, they will take a shuttle over to the pavilion as needed.

Houston Humane Society is also sharing the following tips for pet owners to ensure the safety and warmth of their fur babies:

Keep pets indoors — Refrain from leaving your pets outside or unattended during freezing weather. Additionally, do not leave your pet unattended in a vehicle during extreme temperatures.

Keep them dry — When coming indoors, ensure all your pet’s paws and fur are nice and dry after a walk in the rain or snow.

Designate a safe space inside — If conditions get harsh, be prepared with potty pads for pets who will have difficulty going outside during severe weather.

Use a sweater — Pet sweaters can be as functional as they are cute. Short-haired dogs will appreciate the extra warmth of a sweater or jacket they are comfortable in.

Provide proper shelter for outdoor pets – The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act is in effect and gives pet owners easy-to-understand guidelines for restraining dogs outside. A dog may not be restrained outdoors if the dog does not have adequate shelter and there is inclement weather including rain, sleet, snow, and temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. For more information on this new law, visit www.houstonhumane.org.

Beware of car hazards — Before you take off, tap the hood of the vehicle to protect any stray kitties who may have taken refuge under the car. Always clean up anti-freeze leaks, as these are lethal to curious dogs and cats.

Don’t forget the strays! — Leave extra blankets or towels you can spare outside to create a safe space for any stray furry friends to find shelter in extreme temperatures.