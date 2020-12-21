Free Gas & Toys To 50 Families

HOUSTON (CW39) FuelUP has teamed up with Tava Cares & The Lloyd Foundation this Holiday season. FuelUP is a family-owned and operated chain of gas stations serving eight locations in Houston, Texas. The gas station chain has been serving the community for over 25 years.

Tava Cares is a Houston-based organization that advocates and assists women who have breast cancer, and their families. They work closely within the community to provide resources for various initiatives throughout the year.

The Lloyd Family Foundation was established to honor the memory and legacy of his great history-making father, the late Earl Francis Lloyd, a basketball giant and champion. He was a true trailblazer and pioneer.

FuelUP & Tava Cares will be hosting a holiday giveaway on December 22, 2020, at 1pm in partnership with The Lloyd Foundation. The holiday giveaway will serve 50 families or until supplies last with a host of toys and gas gift cards. One of the families consists of a child who recently moved to Houston to receive care from Texas Children Hospital due to battling Leukemia. Her family has had a tough year and wrote into Tava Cares for assistance.

FuelUP will host the families at one of their eight locations on 11831 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, Texas 77072.





