HOUSTON (KIAH) — How about some great exercise at Memorial Park to start the new year? Catch some fresh air with others who also enjoy the outdoors?

Bayou City Outdoors invites you to join other hikers to walk through Houston’s newly big park in the city. Wear your good hiking boots or shoes for the three-to-four-mile hike. It starts at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day and if FREE to walk. Only $2 to park.