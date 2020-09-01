Free: Houston Rockets Drive-Thru Food Distribution

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Rockets is teaming up with Second Servings of Houston to conduct a drive-thru food distribution outside of Toyota Center. The Thursday, Sept. 3 event called “Dinner’s On Us” is a program created by Second Servings focuses on providing take-home, chef-prepared family meals to Houstonians in need.

The contactless drive-thru food distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. across the street from Toyota Center at the LAZ Parking Lot located at 1317 Austin Street. Volunteers from the Houston Rockets and Second Servings will distribute 3,500 family-sized dinner boxes (equivalent to 28,000 meals), prepared by Hess Corporation’s Food Services Team, along with donated Girl Scout Cookies and Frito-Lay chips.

We know this year has been difficult for a lot of Houstonians. Partnering with Second Servings of Houston gives us the opportunity to serve chef-prepared family meals to those that really need it in these difficult times. Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph

“Dinner’s On Us” Distribution Details

WHAT: Free frozen chef-prepared, family-sized meals for the public

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. / until supplies last

WHERE: LAZ Parking Lot (“Rockets Lot” downtown) 1317 Austin Street, Houston, TX – **MUST BE IN CAR**

This Thursday event is free and open to the public.