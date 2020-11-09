Free legal services for Veterans

HOUSTON (CW39) Veteran’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re a service member looking for legal assistance their might be a free program that’s suitable to you.

This Veterans Day, the Houston Bar Association, Houston Volunteer Lawyers, Houston Bar Foundation, and other organizations with the Veterans Legal Initiative are working together to provide free legal services to eligible veterans.

Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, The Houston Volunteer Lawyers’ will be conducting the legal advice virtually.

For more info and to apply, visit www.MakeJusticeHappen.org/Veterans.