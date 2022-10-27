HOUSTON (KIAH) In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, October 28, all Firehouse Subs restaurants across the greater Houston area are celebrating our local first responder heroes with a special offer.

On Friday, all firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs (in uniform or with valid ID) are invited to stop by a Firehouse Subs restaurant to enjoy a free medium sub with any purchase.

Readers can find their closest Firehouse Subs at firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. We have 27 restaurants across the city!

Committed to supporting first responders year-round, a portion of every purchase at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $1.2 million in just the greater Houston area alone.