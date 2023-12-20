HOUSTON (KIAH) — The immediate dangers that firefighters face while doing their job, like intense flames and collapsing buildings, are obvious.

But the hidden dangers, like toxic fumes from the wide variety of fires they fight, often go undetected until they cause health problems later in life.

The goal of a new program at the Houston Fire Department is to detect those health problems as early as possible, so treatment can begin, and firefighters’ lives can be saved.

“The incidents of cancer in the fire service are almost nine percent higher than in the general public,” H.F.D. Chief Sam Pena said. “Firefighters do the normal course of their work are exposed to these risks at these fires — toxic materials that are emitted from these fires. So we want to do our part to ensure that our firefighters are safe.”

They’re doing that by now offering thorough health screenings free of charge to firefighters on a yearly basis.

The Houston Fire Department got a $2 million dollar grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2021, and after a bidding process, they chose a provider and started offering the free screenings in October.

Since then, 400 Houston firefighters have already gotten their screenings, and another 1,300 have signed up for one.

Chief Pena hopes that all of the department’s 3,750 firefighters go through the medical testing that he says is completely confidential between patient and doctor.

“We’re hoping that they take advantage of these, because we know that studies have said that early detection in cancer can often end in a positive result at the end,” Pena said.