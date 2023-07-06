HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 responded to a call about heat-distressed pets at an apartment complex near Worth Boulevard near FM 1960 this past Monday afternoon.

There, they found two deceased French bulldogs and a third French bulldog that was emaciated outside on a second-story balcony. The fence surrounding the balcony was wrapped with a makeshift covering that blocked views from the parking lot.

Credit: Houston SPCA

Officials at the scene reported that there was no water on the patio. It was surrounded with wood shavings and empty bowls. The French bulldog was brought to the Houston SPCA for both veterinary and cruelty exams.

A few hours later, a Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigator along with Harris County Constable Precinct 1, rescued a 10-month-old dog that was wearing a tightly fitted muzzle. The dog was panting heavily on a second-story balcony of an apartment that was located near Forum Drive in southwest Houston. The dog was then taken to the Houston SPCA Medical Center for care.

Putting animals in these life-threatening conditions is animal cruelty and is considered a felony in Texas. It’s punishable up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The Houston SPCA has managed more than two times the number of heat-related calls than last year.

In total, the Houston SPCA said that there were:

243 heat-related reports from June 1 through June 20 this year,

87 heat-related calls during the same time last year.

If you notice any signs of heat distress of a pet, please call 713-869-7722, online at HoustonSPCA.org or reach out to help the pet immediately if possible.