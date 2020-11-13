“Friendswood Fall Haul” this weekend

FRIENDSWOOD (CW39) Heads up Friendswood residents! This weekend, if you’re planning on cleaning out your closets, garages or just doing some yard work, you can drop off your items at the Centennial Park in Friendswood.

They will take metal, appliances, furniture, plastic, tree limbs, and wood from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can also bring up to 200lbs of paper per car to be shredded. However, there is NO electronic recycling this year. This event is only open to Friendswood residents, residency will be check on site.

Items Accepted

Items accepted include:

Metal

Old appliances

Old furniture

Plastic

Shredding (200 pounds max per vehicle) from 8 am to noon

Tree limbs

Wood

Items Not Accepted:

Cement items or bricks

Hazardous waste such as paint, tires, or batteries

Shredding Services

Shredding will be offered from 8 am to noon, or until truck is full. There will be a 200 pounds limit of paper per vehicle. Items NOT able to be shredded are:

3 ring binders

Cardboard

Floppy disks

Hanging file folders

Microfiche

Newspaper

Video tapes

WHERE: Centennial Park – 2200 S. Friendswood Dr. (FM 518)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 14th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.