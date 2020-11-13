“Friendswood Fall Haul” this weekend

FRIENDSWOOD (CW39) Heads up Friendswood residents! This weekend, if you’re planning on cleaning out your closets, garages or just doing some yard work, you can drop off your items at the Centennial Park in Friendswood.
They will take metal, appliances, furniture, plastic, tree limbs, and wood from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can also bring up to 200lbs of paper per car to be shredded. However, there is NO electronic recycling this year. This event is only open to Friendswood residents, residency will be check on site.
Items Accepted
Items accepted include:
- Metal
- Old appliances
- Old furniture
- Plastic
- Shredding (200 pounds max per vehicle) from 8 am to noon
- Tree limbs
- Wood
Items Not Accepted:
- Cement items or bricks
- Hazardous waste such as paint, tires, or batteries
Shredding Services
Shredding will be offered from 8 am to noon, or until truck is full. There will be a 200 pounds limit of paper per vehicle. Items NOT able to be shredded are:
- 3 ring binders
- Cardboard
- Floppy disks
- Hanging file folders
- Microfiche
- Newspaper
- Video tapes
WHERE: Centennial Park – 2200 S. Friendswood Dr. (FM 518)
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 14th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.