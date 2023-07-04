HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the Fourth of July today, several events are going on here across the city including in Friendswood for its Fourth of July celebration.

This morning at 10 a.m., the Friendswood community will be keeping its tradition alive by celebrating our nation’s birthday. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on S. Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive. It will end at Stevensen Park. Friendswood Police will shut down FM 518 at FM 2351 and FM 518 at Whispering Pines at 9:45 a.m. There will be barricades on all the secondary streets between FM 2351 and Whispering Pines until the end of the parade.

After the parade, the July 4th Day Program in Stevensen Park will begin with vendors, games, food, and entertainment until 2 p.m. Wristbands for the amusement rides are on sale for $10 each. Mastercards, Visas and cash will be accepted. Officers will be helping pedestrians cross in front of Stevensen Park at the corner of Shadwell and S. Friendswood Drive.

There will also be an evening program to celebrate at 2200 S Friendswood Dr. beginning at 7:30 p.m. today. There won’t be public parking at Centennial Park. Shuttles will be running from 6:15 p.m-8:45 p.m. from Friendswood Methodist Church and Mary Queen Church. The shuttle at Mary Queen Catholic Church is available for those with special needs. The Tin Man band will perform music from all genres beginning at 8 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m.



