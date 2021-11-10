Fundraiser assisting family of College Station girl critically injured at Astroworld

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Bharti Shahani. (Courtesy: GoFundMe.com)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The family of a girl who was hurt at Astroworld 2021 needs your help.

Bharti Shahani was critically injured during the Houston festival, and is currently fighting for her life in the ICU – according to her younger sister Namrata Shahani.

Namrata said on GoFundMe.com that the family remains by Bharti’s side, and are unable to work. The family is raising funds to help cover mounting expenses during this time.

Namrata says family members are all praying for a full and speedy recovery. They greatly appreciate any donations during this time.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.

Source: GoFundMe.com

