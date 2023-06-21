A photo provided by the family of Britney Joy and Sherie Smith after both were killed in a car crash in northwest Houston. (GoFundMe)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A GoFundMe has been arranged on behalf of a woman and her mother who were both killed in a violent crash in northwest Houston Monday afternoon.

Britney Murphy, 35, was a well-known TikTok influencer who was killed along with her 60-year-old mother, Sherie Smith, as they headed to a Juneteenth celebration at the 4300 block of West Tidwell Road on Monday around 3:20 p.m.

Police said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit their Honda Civic as Murphy was driving. The impact caused the Civic to hit a tree in the median, while the truck ended up hitting another car then flipping upside down in the middle of the road.

The 18-year-old driver of the truck was determined not to be impaired and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. As of now, no charges have been filed.

The late TikTok influencer that went by the handle “@ThatGirlBritneyJoy” had nearly 400,000 followers on the app.

Now the sister and daughter of the victims set up a GoFundMe page in hopes that the community or her followers will help fund burial arraignments. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised over $78,400.

“Unfortunately, we were not adequately prepared to have to lay both my sister and mother to rest at the same time,” Tiffany Smith Cofield said. “This happened so suddenly and was truly something I could have never imagine, losing my best friends.”