HOUSTON (KIAH) — The funeral arrangements have been made for a fallen Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable who died in a car crash on Saturday.

The funeral for deputy constable Jennifer Chavis will be on Wednesday, April 13 at The Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

The family will have a private visitation ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a public visitation time at 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the outside honors beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The burial ceremony will be a private one with the family.

Chavis died as a driver crashed into her police cruiser on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday night, causing it to burst into flames. The suspect, Adolfo Serrano, was charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.

Chavis is an Army veteran who leaves behind a husband and two children.