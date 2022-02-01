HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to attend the funeral for fallen Harris County Precinct 5, Cpl. Charles Galloway, Tuesday morning. He was killed in a line of duty.

Cpl. Galloway was shot and killed during a traffic stop last weekend in southwest Houston last weekend.

Galloway was a toll road deputy. According to our news partners at ABC13, a procession traveled the route he patrolled on the beltway. escorting his body from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home last Friday.

The 47-year-old had been with the constable’s office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Galloway’s service is open to the public. It will be held at Second Baptist Church, West Campus. The address for the funeral is 19449 Katy Freeway.

For those who can’t attend, the church will be streaming the service as well.