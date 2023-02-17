HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Galena Park High School student who was shot and killed near the school on Thursday night.

Galena Park ISD police said the 17-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Thursday at a community center in the 1300 block of Keene Street, a block away from Galena Park High School.

Police said they do have witness information but only vague descriptions of possible suspects, and they believe the suspect was targeted.

Homicide investigators said two suspects, also believed to be teens, took off in a silver sedan.