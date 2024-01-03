WEBSTER, Texas (KIAH) — Over the past year, CW39 Houston brought you stories on many animal rescues and shelters working in animal rescue to help find dogs and cats forever homes.

Lifeline of Galveston County is working to keep companion animals in Galveston County. The rescue was started back in 2020. Back in 2019, over 9,000 animals were brought to government-run animal control facilities in Galveston County.

Over 7,000 animals were left in those facilities alive either from being returned to their owner, being adopted or by being transferred to other rescue groups. Also in 2019, sadly, 2,300 animals didn’t make it out of Galveston County shelters alive.

They also offer resources like free vaccines, a pet food pantry and access to free spay/neuter to the community. Animal rescue can be challenging especially with the constant need for funding for upkeep and care, but the community can help in many ways.

The community can help with Cat Cafe Hours at the adoption center Wednesday-Sunday 12-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult and kids 3 and under are free. Proceeds go to helping the animals here at Lifeline of Galveston County. There are also opportunities to help by becoming a foster or adopting a new companion for your family.

To learn more about Lifeline of Galveston County, visit the website here.