Galveston rental relief thru Feb. 26

GALVESTON (CW39) You have till this Friday to apply for rental relief on the island. The City of Galveston is accepting applications for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program through February 26, 2021. Please see the attached press release for more information.

The City of Galveston is accepting applications for rental assistance for income-eligible Galveston households.

Galveston, TX – February 5, 2021 – The City of Galveston is accepting applications for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program through February 26, 2021.

The TERAP provides rental assistance to income-eligible households economically impacted by COVID-19 to help them stay housed during the pandemic. The City of Galveston is receiving TERAP funding through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds (CDBG-CV).

The program can pay up to six-months of an eligible Galveston City household’s rent, including rental debts, with at least one of those months covering a month of future rent. The program can specifically provide rental assistance to Galveston City tenants who have been sued for eviction, providing the landlord and tenant an alternative to eviction (referrals from the County Courts).

Eligible Applicants

To apply for TERAP, applicants must meet the following:

Live in the City of Galveston Document financial impact due to the loss of income or job or medical, quarantine, or school closure after March 1, 2020 Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits of 80% (on application overview) Cannot have any duplicated rental assistance Proof of tenancy Landlord must agree to participate Other restrictions apply Public Housing and Section 8 Voucher units are NOT ELIGIBLE

Applications and additional information are available at https://www.galvestontx.gov/1126/Texas-Emergency-Rental-Assistance-Progra or from the Grants & Housing Dept. at 409-797-3820. Further application instructions are included in the attached documents. Due to limited funds, applications will be placed in a lottery drawing for consideration of assistance.