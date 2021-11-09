Gang member convicted in Lamar High School student’s murder

Kendrick Johnson was sentenced to life if prison for the shooting death of DeLindsey Mack.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The gang member behind the murder of a Lamar High School student was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says Kendrick Johnson was sentenced by a jury after being convicted of murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old DeLindsey Mack. Prosecutors say the 2018 murder was the result of a war between two gangs.

During the trial, investigators took the stand, testifying that a teenage girl who Mack was interested in dating lured him to a church parking lot near the River Oaks campus after school. Witnesses there saw a black car with a garbage bag covering a passenger side window pull up to Mack.

That’s when two men get out of car and started shooting. Mack was shot seven times and died.

Prosecutors say the teen girl, Keona Mouton, is also been charged with his murder and her case is pending. The alleged getaway driver, 18-year-old Dave’on Thomas, will also have a separate trial.

The district attorney’s office says Johnson was tried as the shooter and mastermind of the killing, but Houston Police say they’re still searching for a second shooter. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).