Gap Inc. Hiring during Holiday Season

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it […]

HOUSTON (CW39) Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores are hiring this holiday season. The new positions will follow the company’s hiring of more than 50,000 employees in the first half of the year to meet the changing needs of its customers. To make this year’s hiring process safe and easy, the company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less.

Gap Inc. is looking to fill roles including — packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through our customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services. Employees in fulfillment and customer contacts centers will have more flexibility and remote opportunities to work this holiday season.

Find out more about who’s hiring in today’s edition of Houston Happenings with Maggie Flecknoe.

Applicants can apply online through the United States seasonal hiring career page. Fulfillment and customer contact centers will host virtual hiring events. For more information on Gap Inc.’s holiday hiring opportunities, visit jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.