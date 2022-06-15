HOUSTON (CW39) Country singing superstar Garth Brooks returns to Houston this summer. The number one selling solo artist is scheduled to perform at NRG Stadium August 6 at 7 p.m..

The last time he was here, he performed for 147,000 fans in Houston. That was seven years ago.

He has set over 77 city records for all time attendance. The show in August here in Houston will be the first time he has performed at NRG Stadium. This is the final show of his north American concert tour.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement:

The LAST Stadium Tour Date in North America #GARTHinHOUSTON at NRG Stadium. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, June 24th at 10:00am CT. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qi6fdNIcme Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)

Brooks is ranked #8 among the Best Country music artists of all time, according to STACKER.

Who could possibly be better than the 157 million record selling Brooks #8 slot?

7. Reba McEntire

McEntire began singing in childhood, and in her adult career, she earned seven gold and five platinum albums, as well as two Grammys. In 1991, eight members of McEntire’s band died in a plane crash. Fortunately, she was not on the plane.

6. Charley Pride

Pride played professional baseball before he segued into country music. Between 1967 and 1987, he recorded 52 top 10 country hits. He’s also a Grammy winner, and throughout his career has sold tens of millions of records.

5. Conway Twitty

Twitty, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by the end of his career, recorded 55 #1 singles and sold over 50 million records. Born in Mississippi, Twitty had a popular string of hits that were duets with Loretta Lynn, including “After the Fire is Gone” and “Lead Me On.”

4. Alabama

This band, named to the Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 21 straight #1 singles and sold an impressive 73 million albums. The band has also been inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3. Willie Nelson

Born in Texas in 1933, Willie Nelson continues to perform today, and many artists cover his hits. Nelson started writing his own songs shortly after getting his first guitar at the age of 6. In 1975, his album “Red-Headed Stranger” hit #1 on the country charts and was so well received that it crossed over into the top 40 on the pop charts.

2. Merle Haggard

Haggard had around 40 #1 hits during his long career. Although he served time in prison, he won plenty of music awards for both singing and songwriting. In 1994, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and died in 2016 in California.

1. George Strait

At the age of 29, Straight entered the country music scene in 1981, releasing “Unwound” as his first single in 1981. Today, he holds the record for most #1 singles. In 2006, Strait was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.