KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A gas station clerk is recovering after they were stabbed by a customer early Wednesday morning.

It happened around midnight at a gas station on 1955 N. Mason Road, on the corner of Franz Road.

A customer and the clerk got into an argument about a payment. The customer then punched the clerk, pulled a large pocketknife, and stabbed him in the kidney, deputies said.

The clerk was flown by LifeFlight to a hospital in downtown Houston and expected to recover.