Gas prices are decreasing in Houston, on time for Thanksgiving travel

HOUSTON (KIAH) Gas is four cents less per gallon since last week. However, it is $1.23 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Gas in El Paso is the highest in the state on average at $3.22 per gallon. In Amarillo gas is the least at $2.87 per gallon. Houston falls in the middle of those two cities.

AAA Texas anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period this week. They suggest you plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of the day.

Minimize your use of air conditioning

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.