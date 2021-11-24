Gas prices are decreasing in Houston, on time for Thanksgiving travel

HOUSTON (KIAH) Gas is four cents less per gallon since last week. However, it is $1.23 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Gas in El Paso is the highest in the state on average at $3.22 per gallon. In Amarillo gas is the least at $2.87 per gallon. Houston falls in the middle of those two cities.
AAA Texas anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period this week. They suggest you plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of the day.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.