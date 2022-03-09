HOUSTON (KIAH) – The average price of gasoline in the United States hit a record of $4.17 per gallon Tuesday, just as President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.

According to AAA, gas prices are at their highest ever in American history. In the words of Biden, Americans will feel the pain too.

A stop on Russian oil exports will likely send soaring oil and gasoline prices higher in both the U.S. and Europe. This will impact consumers, businesses, financial markets, and the global economy.

Energy analysts warn that crude oil prices could go as high as $160 or even $200 a barrel due to oil sanctions imposed by the west or if buyers continue shunning Russian crude.

Oil prices that high could send an average gallon of U.S gasoline past $5 a gallon.

The national average for gas rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day. According to AAA, it’s up 55 cents since last week. The last time this country saw prices this high was 13 years ago when the national average was just over $4.00.

In fact, as of Wednesday morning, Gas buddy reported two locations selling premium gas for more than $5.00 per gallon. That’s $5.29 to be exact. Here are the locations:

Chevron Houston in 1900 S. Dairy Ashford Road 77077

Shell 718 N. Loop E. Frwy Houston, Texas 77009

Tips for saving money on gas and using less fuel

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Minimize quick acceleration.

Plan your routes ahead of time.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Download the AAA app or GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Check air pressure in tires.

According to AAA, drivers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.