Flames rise from a liquor store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

George Floyd’s brother was at the site in Minneapolis where his brother lost his life a week ago. He spoke against the violence and destruction, telling the public, that is not what his brother stood for.

“He was a peaceful person.”

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.