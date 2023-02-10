Embrace the earthy colors, layer like an expert and take on the autumn wedding season with confidence when you find the best fall wedding guest dress.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This Valentine’s Day, the Harris County Clerk’s Office is collaborating with the Heritage Society to provide marriage licenses on-site for couples wanting to celebrate their nuptials at the historic Sam Houston Park, The park is located on 1100 Bagby Street in downtown Houston.



HCCO will issue marriage licenses from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is a fee of $74. For marriage license requirements, click here.



Couples applying for their marriage license at the Heritage Society should allow approximately 15-20 minutes for the application process before scheduling their wedding ceremonies. A judge will also be on-site to waive the 72-hour waiting period.