Get your hands off my Snickers!

HOUSTON (CW39) Apparently there’s a favorite candy that parents like to steal from their kids Halloween basket and it’s Snickers.

According to a new Door Dash survey SNICKERS Ranks #1 As Parents Favorite Halloween Candy



In a new ‘Dash-oween” survey of 1,000 parents, DoorDash found 84% of parents admit to stealing their kids’ Halloween candy. To help parents treat themselves this year without the highly-awaited candy haul from trick or treating outings this Halloween, DoorDash and Mars Wrigley are partnering to give parents a treat of their own.



On Halloween, families can get a free ‘Parents Only’ candy bundle exclusively through 16 DoorDash DashMarts, a new type of convenience store by DoorDash offering both household essentials and local restaurant favorites across the country – perfect for the majority of parents planning to spend a family night at home.



Here’s how it works:

Simply open up your DoorDash app and select DashMart

Select your ‘Parents Only’ bundle and check out

Use promo code ‘PARENTS” at checkout to get your ‘Parents Only’ candy bundle for free * while supplies last.

Your order will be delivered to your door – and watch out for your Ding-Dong-Dasher with contactless delivery.



DoorDash is also offering customers $5 off a purchase of $20 or more at all DashMarts and any eligible convenience store when they add candy to their cart. The promo will run from October 28 through Halloween (10/31) while supplies last.



If you’re wondering how parents are celebrating this year, the Dash-oween survey also found:



What candy will parents miss stealing from their kids’ Halloween stash the most? DoorDash found that SNICKERS reign supreme as parents #1 favorite candy selected by 26% of Americans, followed by TWIX (16%) and M&M’S (15%);

While most parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year by staying home and watching scary movies(62%), decorating their spaces (61%), dressing up (58%) or handing out candy (55%) – many are sad to be missing out on the festivities;

88% of parents will miss at least one major form of celebrating Halloween this year due to COVID-19 – with 55% wishing they could attend a party and 51% wishing they could take kids trick or treating;

And 40% of parents are considering having candy delivered to their door this Halloween, primarily due to COVID-19 safety concerns (30%).

While 34% plan to order their kids’ favorite meal for Halloween dinner at home.



The Dash-oween ‘Parents Only’ promotion will be exclusively available in DashMart locations across 16 cities in the US – Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area, Redwood City, CA, San Diego, Baltimore, Denver, Sacramento, Los Gatos, CA, Houston, Tempe, AZ, and Concord, CA.



Dash-oween Key Survey Findings



Celebrating in COVID-19 times:

Most parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year by staying home and watching scary movies (62%), decorating their spaces (61%), dressing up (58%) or handing out candy (55%).

88% of parents will miss at least one major form of celebrating Halloween this year due to COVID-19. 55% wish they could attend a party (though they can’t) and 51% wish they could take kids trick or treating.

73% of parents plan to celebrate Halloween at the same time of day as years past, while 14% say they will move-up their celebrations earlier due to COVID-19.



What’re we craving? Chocolate:

Chocolate is ranked as the #1 candy flavor (55%) followed by peanut butter (18%) and caramel (12%).

SNICKERS are considered the #1 candy selected by 26%, followed by TWIX (16%) and M&M’S (15%)

On the contrary, candy corn is ranked as the least favorite snack to receive while trick-or-treating, selected by 26%. Fruit places a close second for least favorite (22%), followed by granola bars (16%).



One for you, and two for mom and dad?:

84% of parents admit to taking candy from their kids’ winnings. With 78% saying they ration the amount of candy their kids can eat.

Parents in the southwest were the most likely to say that while they don’t take any of their kids’ candy, they probably should (9%)



Halloween food delivery:

37% of parents are planning to get takeout/delivery this Halloween for dinner.

Of these, 39% are opting for fast food and 19% are opting for locally-owned restaurants.

34% plan to order their kids’ favorite meal.



Candy delivered at your doorstep? Yes, please!:

40% of parents are considering having candy delivered to their door this halloween.

This increases to 51% for parents under the age of 35.

Avoiding COVID-19 and other safety concerns are the main reason parents are leaning towards candy delivery (30%). This is followed by ease/convenience (28%) and lower prices (10%).

81% of parents would consider adding candy to their takeout/delivery orders if possible.



Compared to dads, moms are…

Less likely to say they’re planning to hand out candy – 60% to 50%.

More likely to say chocolate is their favorite Halloween candy flavor – 60% to 48%.

5X more likely to like DOVE chocolates, and 3X less likely to enjoy LIFE SAVERS



REGIONAL FAVORITES:

While SNICKERS reign supreme, Mid-Westerners can’t decide between the fan-favorite and TWIX bars for their favorite candy. Westerners and South-Westerners are most likely to include SKITTLES among their top 5 favorite candies.



Ranked in order

SOUTH: SNICKERS (27.5%), TWIX (18.5%), M&M’S (15%), MILKY WAY (14%), 3 MUSKETEERS (10%)

NORTHEAST: SNICKERS (25%), M&M’S (17%), MILKY WAY (16%), TWIX (14%), 3 MUSKETEERS (9%)

MIDWEST: SNICKERS (27%), TWIX (18%), MILKY WAY (15%), M&M’S (12%), 3 MUSKETEERS (10%)

WEST: TWIX (19%) & SNICKERS (19%), M&M’S (17%), MILKY WAY (12%), SKITTLES (11%)

SOUTHWEST: SNICKERS (29%), TWIX (14%) & M&M’S (14%), SKITTLES (11%), MILKY WAY (10%)



Methodology: This sample of 1,000 US adult parents who are celebrating Halloween was surveyed between October 16, 2020 to October 17, 2020. No weighting was applied to the sample. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.







