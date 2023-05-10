HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Public Works officials said Tuesday they are aware that some customers received high water bills after their meter reading devices were replaced.

Over the last several weeks, HPW installed new meter reading devices in neighborhoods where the previous ones were not working properly. The old devices led to some accounts being estimated and charged incorrectly. Moving forward, bills will be generated based on actual readings.

HPW is currently operating under a City Council approved program to replace the meter reading devices in specific areas of the city where failure of the devices have occurred. This is not a city-wide issue.

If you have questions or believe you have been incorrectly charged, please reach out to the Customer Account Services team at (713) 371-1400.