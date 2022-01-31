HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Galveston Island Convention Center packed out the building on Saturday night at the Gilley’s and Urban Cowboy anniversary celebration. Several movie stars and cast members were in attendance.

It was a packed night of celebration with nearly two thousand people attending a one-night anniversary event to celebrate western club Gilley’s, the movie “Urban Cowboy,” and the Galveston Chamber of Commerce.

“You know the impact of Gilley’s, but in doing this, there’s people from all over the nation and five countries that will be here. Everybody had a story about Gilley’s. We all knew it was special, but until we got involved, we didn’t know how special,” said Gina Spagnola, the CEO and president of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce.

Several cast members were in attendance. Including the legendary Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Barry Corbin, and more.

“Mickey Gilley is an amazing person – very giving. And then he puts on a great show. You’ll never see the same show twice,” said Jessie Mapes, a cast member of “Urban Cowboy.”

The night was filled with live performances, dance competitions, bull riding, food from the original Gilley’s, shoe shinning, marriage, and fellowship.

“These people are coming in, I mean there’s literally tears when they come in because this is the legend. This is where their love, their passion, for country western music and dancing started,” said Spagnola.

Overall, this event was a reminder to many.. about how impactful this movie was to families around the world.

“What an honor to be here. There will never be another 50th anniversary ever and to be a part of it… just a little part of that is something special,” said Spagnola.