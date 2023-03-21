HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after her father allegedly led police on a chase in northwest Harris County on Monday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Deontray Flanagan picked up his daughter at daycare Monday morning and took her to her mother’s workplace at a nearby Walmart.

The parents got in a fight, and deputies say Flanagan took off with his daughter after assaulting his daughter’s mother and taking her cell phone.

Deputies began chasing Flanagan in his red Chevy Camaro until the chase ended seven miles later when he crashed on Stuebner Airline. SWAT members took Flanagan into custody, while EMTs immediately initiated CPR on the girl, who was unresponsive.

The child was then Life Flighted to Hermann Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Flanagan reportedly told authorities the child bounced around in the car during the chase because she was not restrained.

He is now charged with murder and currently is in the Harris County Jail.