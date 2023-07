HOUSTON (KIAH) — A young girl is in the hospital after she was shot in a road rage shooting in southeast Houston Sunday night.

Police say the girl was with her mom in a car and they were stopped at a light at the 7600 block of Bellfort Avenue near Telephone Road when another driver was upset that they weren’t going because the light turned green.

Police say they cut each other off and the suspect opened fire, hitting the girl in the thigh.

The girl is recovering in the hospital.