Give or receive help during the coronavirus at Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank is calling for volunteers to help pack food kits for those quarantined as a result of the coronavirus. The non-profit is also asking for help in making kits for seniors, or for our neighbors who do not have reserves of food and are currently struggling to make ends meet.

The food bank is ensuring that volunteers are safe and are taking extra precautions. They are cleaning and disinfecting the facility more often and are also keeping people a good distance apart.

To sign up for a volunteer shift(s), please register online at houstonfoodbank.org!

WHEN: Volunteers shifts at the Houston Food Bank:

Monday to Saturday – 8 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm

Monday to Friday – 6 to 9 pm

Sunday – 9 am to noon

WHERE: Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St. (77029)

If you are in need of food, please go to https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/find-help/

The Houston Independent School District and the Houston Food Bank are also offering curbside pickup service at all 36 food distribution sites district-wide beginning March 16 to help promote personal health and social distancing.

Meal distribution sites are open to all families. Sites have been strategically located throughout the district to ensure all families have access. Distribution will take place outside in the parking lot. The program will continue to be evaluated throughout the week and extended, as needed. Specific dates and times are listed below.

Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. – noon

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. – noon

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Road, 1 – 4 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 1 – 4 p.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday March 18

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive, 9 a.m. – noon

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m. – noon

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Drive, 9 a.m. – noon

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1 – 4 p.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Drive, 1 – 4 p.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 1 – 4 p.m.

Sam Houston MSTC High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34 th St., 3 – 6 p.m.

St., 3 – 6 p.m. Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 – 6 p.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Drive, 9 a.m. – noon

Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m. – noon

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Drive, 9 a.m. – noon

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m. – noon

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 1 – 4 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 1 – 4 p.m.

Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Drive, 1 – 4 p.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3 – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m. – noon

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m. – noon

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m. – noon

Burbank Middle School 315 Berry Road, 9 a.m. – noon

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 1 – 4 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 1 – 4 p.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 Saint Lo Road, 3 – 6 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 – 6 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 3 – 6 p.m.