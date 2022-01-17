HOUSTON (KIAH) — Supply chain issues have caused a shortage of materials around the world, and the Houston Zoo has been impacted as well. The Galpagos Islands exhibit will now open in early 2023.

Problems receiving key construction materials, like acrylic viewing panels for the state-of-the-art sea lion habitat, have created unexpected delays. The project, which is a part the cultural icon s 100th anniversary celebration, will now open to the public in the first quarter of next year.

We re disappointed that the project has been delayed, but we know we re not alone in experiencing supply chain problems. Our commitment to conservation in the Galpagos Islands, our animal residents, and our guests here in Houston remain unwavering. A short delay in our exhibit opening will not deter us from our mission of connecting communities to animals, inspiring action to save wildlife. Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke

The first major exhibit of its kind to showcase the remarkable wildlife of the legendary island chain, the Houston Zoo s Galpagos Islands will immerse guests in an environment evoking the archipelago s unique landscapes and oceanic habitats and highlight how to protect it for the future. No place on our planet better exemplifies the wonders of unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation action more than the Galpagos. With sea lions, giant tortoises, sharks, and Humboldt penguins, Galpagos Islands at the Houston Zoo will add an extraordinary immersive experience to Houston ‘s world-class zoo.