HOUSTON (KIAH) — A GoFundMe account with a goal of $100,000 has been set up for 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, who suffered a gunshot to the head late Tuesday afternoon just after 4:20 p.m. in what the family calls a “senseless road rage incident” on the Southwest Freeway.

On GoFundMe.com, Grant’s aunt started the fundraiser and explained on the account that the little girl was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The funds are to cover any medical expenses “she will need to get her life back,” the message reads.

Houston police are still searching for the shooter involved in Grant’s case.

In 2021, homicides have shot up by more than 18% compared to 2020, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. He and Mayor Sylvester Turner have put together initiatives to fight increasing crime in the city of Houston.

According to areavibes.com, Houston’s crime an “F” rating. Total crime, according to areavibes.com, is up by 132% over the national average. Violent crime in Houston is up by 224% from the national average. And property crime at its lowest is 113% above the national average in Houston.

According to crimegrade.org, north, east and southeast sides of town see the highest crime rates. Niche.com polled the public asking about people’s attitude toward safety in the city of Houston.

According to their results, 61% felt that Houston is pretty safe that there is some crime but it doesn’t have much impact on themselves. As for reliability of police in the area 38% feel the police are very visible and very responsive where they are.