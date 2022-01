HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver how led deputies on a chase in custody thanks to a bystander.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle on the North Beltway that refused to stop Tuesday night, authorities said.

The suspect eventually stopped, got out and ran. Our news partners at ABC 13 watched as a bystander detained the suspect until deputies could catch up and take him into custody.