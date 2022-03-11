The good Samaritan used the deputy’s radio to call for help

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputy is alive and recovering thanks to the actions of a good Samaritan.

Deputy William Bell was working at the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo Wednesday night when he had the medical emergency.

Deputy Bell was a Hockley Park to watch over vehicles for a group of senior citizens while they attended an event. After the group left, Deputy Bell was locking the park gates when had a medical episode, which was later determined to be stroke.

Someone saw Deputy Bell laying on the ground in distress and quickly came to the rescue.

The good Samaritan used the deputy’s radio to call for help. Deputy Bell was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The Precinct 4 Office is asking for prayers as he recovers.