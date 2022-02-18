HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gov. Greg Abbott will have two big stops in the Houston area as he continues his campaign to win the 2022 Republican primary.

Abbott will be in Montgomery County and in Fort Bend County this weekend as early voting continues throughout Texas. He will take part in a roundtable in Conroe on Friday afternoon, discussing crime related to illegal immigration, joining local and state law enforcement representatives.

Then Abbott is scheduled to speak at a fundraiser for the Fort Bend County Republican Party on Saturday night in Richmond.

Abbott maintains a huge lead in the GOP primary with 60% support, according to the latest poll by the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project. That poll also has Abbott ahead of Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke by 10 points.

On Thursday, Gov. Abbott announced his endorsement of physicist Mark Loewe for State Board of Education, District 5. “Mark Loewe is an experienced scientist whose unique perspective would invigorate the State Board of Education. Republicans who care about their child’s education need to support Mark Loewe for State Board of Education,” said Abbott.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke will spend the only weekend of early voting back on the ground throughout the Rio Grande Valley and across south Texas where he will hold Get Out the Vote events ahead of the March 1 primary elections.