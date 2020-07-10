Gov. Abbott says “Lockdown Will Be Next” if cases don’t decline

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was asked today that if “the mask order is not enough” to slow the spread, what then?

In Houston, we saw 1,880 new patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Tuesday, 2,256 new patients showed symptoms.

Locally, testing has expanded and continues, but Butler and Delmar Stadiums were forced to shut down due to the heat. Cases still surge.

“If people use face coverings, it will be enough. See the only way it would not be enough is if the public does not adopt this practice. The public needs to understand that was is a very tough decision for me to make… to make this level of requirement.”

Lubbock city officials, like Houston, support the mask order. The Governor says “the order to wear masks was his last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19, with that rise of COVID-19 we’re seeing in Texas, the next step would have to be a lockdown.”

