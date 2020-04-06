Governor Abbott Announces In-Home Child Care Initiative For Front line Workers

The Texas Governor wants to help front line workers with child care.

While many American family are stuck at home, parents included, homeschooling and child care may be not big deal. They’re home.

For front line workers, it’s a different story as they struggle with child care for their families while they handle to brunt of COVID-19 cases.

Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an initiative in effort to provide 90 days of free, premium child care services and support for families in Texas, specifically for those working on the front lines in health care.

Care.com is the website where the Governor is providing an avenue for prospective caregivers to enroll and undergo extensive background and safety checks to ensure the best quality for already stressed front line workers.

Here is the Governor’s entire statement:

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Care.com is increasing in-home child care access for front line workers responding to the COVID-19 emergency. As part of this initiative, Care.com is offering 90 days of free, premium access to their services, along with specific portals for front line workers and caregivers in Texas. Front line workers looking for child care as well as prospective caregivers can both enroll at https://texasfrontline.care.com/. Potential caregivers are subject to Care.com’s extensive background and safety checks. While child care services are not typically free of charge, the Texas portal gives residents the ability to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, providing additional support to front line workers. “This Care.com initiative will provide an additional avenue of support for our front line workers throughout the COVID-19 response,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful for Care.com’s commitment to ensuring accessible child care is available to Texans fulfilling essential services during this time.” “Care.com is honored to partner with Governor Abbott and the state to make this offer and access available to the front line workers and caregivers across Texas. We are all dependent on the commitment of these essential workers as they look after our families and they deserve nothing less from each of us,” said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com. Texas Governor Greg Abbott