Governor Abbott To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dec. 22

HOUSTON (CW39) Governor Greg Abbott will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin on Tuesday

According to a release from his office, Abbott will get the shot at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin around 1:30 p.m.

Abbott isn’t the first leader to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both got vaccinated last week, among others.

President-elect Joe Biden was vaccinated earlier on Monday on live television, saying that he wanted to show Americans the shot is safe to get. His wife, Jill, also joined him.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are scheduled to get theirs next week, according to the Associated Press.

The Modern and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month. The first doses from Pfizer began arriving in Texas Dec. 14.

