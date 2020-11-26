Grab ‘N Go Super Feast set to serve thousands

HOUSTON (CW39) – Just like many events in 2020, this year’s Super Feast looks much different than it did in previous years. Instead of having thousands of people inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the 42nd annual Super Feast is a set up in a Grab ‘N Go format.

People started lining up to receive food well before 5:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Food distribution started at 10:00 a.m. The drive through line starts at the corner of Chartres Street and Walker Street on the back side of the convention center. The walk up line is at the front of the building.

Lots of people have been lined up for hours already for this year’s Super Feast. They will start giving out the meals at 10a. The start of the drive-up line is on the back side of the GRB, near Chartres & Walker St. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/3QKBUmj0fT — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) November 26, 2020

Much more food was needed to put on this year’s feast due to the Grab N’ Go nature. Usually, everyone would receive a hot plate of food. This year, they are giving out boxes of food that include a frozen turkey, chicken or ham along with a few cans of vegetables, other sides, and bread.

Their hope is that the boxes will last a family of five a few days this holiday season.

Throughout Thanksgiving Day, City Wide Club will continue to collect donations at the Transit center at the front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. Volunteers will be there throughout the event to collect the donations and you will not have to get out of your car to donate.

The second shift for volunteers starts at 12:30 p.m. and they are still opportunities to help in that way also.

So many amazing volunteers come together to make the Super Feast happen! 👏🏼 Food distribution starts at 10a. You can still drop off donations & volunteer to help out today! @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/ORKaGx1WFx — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) November 26, 2020