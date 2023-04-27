HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new Harris County jury will determine if a white Houston police officer who killed a Black man should be charged.

HPD officer Shane Privette killed Jalen Randle at the end of a pursuit last year.

On Wednesday, the first grand jury investigating the case decided not to take action.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that it is their policy to present all officer-involved shootings to a grand jury to determine whether probably cause exists to support criminal charges. Harris County grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected county residents who hear all available evidence in a case, including witnesses.

If nine or more grand jurors agree that probable cause exists, they issue a “true bill,” or indictment, and the case continues on through the criminal justice system. If nine or more grand jurors determine probable cause does not exist, they may issue a “no bill.” In some instances, a grand jury may take no action, meaning the case is unresolved and is presented anew to a subsequent grand jury.