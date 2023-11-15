HOUSTON (KIAH) — A grand jury will decide if the man who fired a fatal shot in downtown Houston last week will be charged.

Surveillance video edited by police shows the gunman in a costume, killing a 20-year-old man after an altercation.

Our news partners was able to confirm that the shooter came forward and gave a statement to police.

The man’s attorney said this is a clear case of self-defense.

The shooting happened last Thursday at 1:20 a.m. at the 1400 block of Lamar Street. The two men in costumes were taking photos or videos when two other men got into some sort of altercation with them. One of the costumed men pulled a gun and shot the victim, then he and his partner fled the scene.

Several hours later, both men returned and got into a white 2019 to 2024 Mazda 3 Hatchback Crossover SUV.

HPD later got information on the suspected shooter and spoke with him. After that, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and referred the case to a grand jury.