HOUSTON (KIAH) — A quiet Harris County neighborhood turns into chaos. Now one elderly grandmother is in the hospital, after a suspect sends his car into her home.

It all started Saturday, July 15, around 11 p.m., when Harris County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver at Foy Street and Wardmont street in north Houston. But the driver didn’t stop. Instead, he took off.

For 12 miles, deputies chased the suspect, until he lost control and his vehicle, eventually barreling into an elderly woman’s home.

“The front seat passenger of that vehicle sustained serious bodily injury in the incident,” HCSO Sgt. Turman said. “All three occupants in the vehicle were injured, and an elderly woman was also injured and transported to the hospital in fair condition.”

Once the driver of the vehicle is released from the hospital, that person will likely face charges, Turman said.