Grocery stores try to keep shelves stocked as cold weather threatens and Christmas nears

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The holiday season is known for gift-shopping, but it’s not just department stores that are busy right now.

A prolonged deep freeze is in the forecast from Thursday afternoon through the weekend.

That has shoppers flocking to home improvement stores and grocery stores.

They’re buying supplies to protect their families and homes from the frigid temperatures, but they’re also making sure they have all of the ingredients for holiday treats.

A holiday and an intense weather event happening at the same time is a challenge for stores when it comes to keeping their shelves stocked, but an official with Kroger is confident that her stores can handle it.

“We are so grateful for our amazing store associates, because they are prepared and ready to go for the winter weather coming as well as Christmas,” Kroger spokesperson for the Houston Division Teresa Dickerson said.

She thinks her stores won’t run low on any supplies — even staples like bread and milk that people flock to buy when freezing temperatures are in the forecast.

One shopper at the Kroger along I-10 at Studemont was impressed with that store’s efforts Thursday morning, but he wondered what will happen as the freeze and the holiday draw nearer.

“Right now, it looks pretty full, so I feel pretty fortunate,” Duane Devall said. “I’m not going to get that much. I feel like probably later today we’re going to see more and more, and the shelves will be empty.”

In addition to groceries, Dickerson urged shoppers to fill-up their cars at Kroger’s gas stations — and she had one more piece of advice as well.

“Go ahead and get your prescriptions filled,” Dickerson said. “Because you’ll need whatever type of medication, especially if the weather gets really bad outside.”