HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Memorial Day, The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is asking Houstonians to donate blood for a good cause. Over the weekend and today, donors will have the opportunity to donate blood for the Special Operations Patriots Fund. The fund is a project that helps raise money and awareness for active and retired U.S. Special operations personnel who are wounded, ill, injured or who are going through rough times.

Community Development Coordinator for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, Melissa Chiu says that donors can help make a difference for a good cause this Memorial Day not only for those patients that depend on blood donors but for the brave women and men who’ve sacrificed their lives for this country.

In a release, Brian Gannon, CEO, and president at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center said, “As we commemorate Memorial Day and honor the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is proud to support the Special Operations Patriots Fund to give back to those who have served. We encourage everyone to join us in this cause, as donating blood is an easy and impactful way to make a positive difference in someone’s life. Together, let’s show our gratitude and support for those who have served and continue to serve our nation.”

You can donate blood every 56 days. Here’s what you should do before coming out to donate:

You must be at least 16 years-old

Bring your ID

Eat a healthy meal beforehand

Drink plenty of fluids

You must be at least 110 pounds

$5 will be donated to the fund for every successful blood donation. The funds will also help military families. You can visit any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to donate. To learn more about how you can help our fallen heroes, veterans and their families, visit giveblood.org.