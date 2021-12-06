Gunman gets life in murder of Houston police sergeant

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The gunman who fatally shot Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Monday.

Arturo Solis, 27, pleaded guilty to capital murder for the Dec. 7, 2019 slaying in Houston’s East End.

“Sgt. Brewster’s family’s wishes were taken into consideration, and this defendant will spend every day for the rest of his life in prison,” Ogg said. “Our community will be forever be safe from this selfish coward, who senselessly murdered a police sergeant.”

Sgt. Brewster was responding to a domestic-violence disturbance, when he got out of his police vehicle and was shot by Solis, who later said he feared being arrested.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Casey Little, John Brewer and Ryan Trask.