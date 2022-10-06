HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and man are recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after a gunman fired shots at their car.

It happened shortly before midnight in east Houston.

Police said the victims were in a parked car on Park Drive when shots were fired at them. The woman then drove to the 1100 block of Dumble Street for help.

Officers found her with gunshot wounds to her back and possibly her head. The passenger was struck on the side of his body.

Currently, there is no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.