H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade cancelled due to weather

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to the rainy forecast, Thursday’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade has been cancelled.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made the tough decision to cancel the parade, which was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in downtown Houston.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to commence with the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, we will always err on the side of caution in order to ensure that our parade participants and patrons are safe,” Susan Christian, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and parade producer, said in a statement.

Thursday’s weather called for strong storms and a possible one to two inches of rain throughout the day in the Houston area.

The Mayor’s Office of Special Events will refund the face value of purchased tickets through Etix.