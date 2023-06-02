HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office are investigating a bizarre incident.

They say a woman called after having received a package in the mail containing a white powdery substance. It turned out it was half a kilogram of cocaine.

The call came from the 4000 block of Spring Stuebner Road in Spring. The person did not know the shipper or the location or the out-of-state location the package was shipped from.

Deputies are investigating the incident. But it seems as though the package may have been sent to the wrong location.