HOUSTON (KIAH)– Halloween is right around the corner and that means many parents will be shopping for those last minute costumes this weekend for their kids. Halloween is a fun day to celebrate, but according to AAA Texas, it can sadly also be a deadly one.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are four times more likely to get hit by a motor vehicle on Halloween compared to any other day of the year. Just last year here in Texas, there were over 5,000 crashes that involved pedestrians. 828 of them were killed. On Texas roadways last year, 37 people were killed on Halloween weekend.

AAA Texas encourages parents and drivers to consider the following:

Consider buying brightly colored costumes that are more visible to drivers.

Make sure if a costume has a mask with the eyes covered, that you cut open the eyes and consider safely painting around your child’s eyes instead so that your child can also be alert when trick-or- treating.

If you purchase a darker costume, consider purchasing reflective tape that you can put on the back of your child’s costume. The tape will reflect on the car lights

If you’re driving this weekend, remember to slow down! Pay attention to pedestrians walking and always secure a safe, sober ride home.